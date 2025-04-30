Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has described Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State as an epitome of good governance, noting that the governor was genuinely and quietly transforming the state.

Anyaoku, however, stressed that visionary leadership and speedy development, such as being witnessed in Enugu State under Mbah, would become a mere routine with a genuine federal constitution.

The diplomat spoke at the 14th Chief Emeka Anyaoku Lecture Series on Good Governance, themed “The Imperative of Good Governance: Nigeria in a Global Comparative perspective” and organised by the board of Youth Affairs International Foundation at the Enugu International Conference Centre on Tuesday.

“Allow me the privilege of describing him (Mbah) as a truly performing governor. Yesterday, I was given glimpses of projects that have either been completed or in active progress towards completion. I saw, for example, this magnificent International Conference Centre. I saw an array of CNG buses at the Okpara Square. I saw the Smart Green Schools, which I gather that the governor’s plan is to replicate in every electoral constituency (wards), and I learnt that there are as many as 260 of them. I was also able to visit a state-of-the-art bus station, the Holy Ghost Terminal.

“So, I would say that Governor Peter Mbah is genuinely transforming Enugu State, which used to be described as a civil service state. He is transforming it into an industrial, educational hub and agricultural innovation.

“The surprising thing is that all these developments are going on with little publicity. I had expected, as my experience visiting many other states in this country has shown me that in places where you have two to three projects going, you will have massive publicity of them. But not so in Enugu. So, Governor Peter Mbah is not just a performing governor, but he is also a quite and noiseless performing governor,” he said.

However, he said that at 92, he regretted that Nigeria was still struggling with her pluralism and numerous challenges, warning that many countries that failed to address their pluralism with genuine federal constitution had since disintegrated.

“So, I have been quite consistent in advocating for a new democratic constitution for Nigeria, which addresses our plurality. This country was more peaceful and was developing faster in the first six years of our independence because it had a genuine federal constitution, which allowed the four regions to take care of their regional development, their social amenities, education, health, and internal security,” the octogenarian said.

To address the many challenges facing Nigeria and Africa, the Guest Speaker and Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, called for a radical restructuring of the Nigerian federal arrangement to significantly devolve power to the people, a rejig of the leadership recruitment process, retooling of the state as a guarantor of security, unity, and ideals of equal citizenship as well as fashioning out of a new elite consensus, a complete overhaul of political parties, and a greater attention to constitutionalism, among others.

Speaking, Governor Mbah emphasised that “good governance – or lack of it – is often the fine margins between an ascendant state and one on a downward trajectory.” He, therefore, charged leaders to move beyond the realm of ideas into the realm of practicality and renewed his call for people-centred governance and investment in the youth.

“Good intentions alone do not translate to good leadership. Good leadership proceeds from the understanding that the people should be the centerpiece of state policies and projects,” he said.

Setting the tone for the day, chairman of the event and Nigeria’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd.), stressed the need for transformative leadership, which he said could not happen under the present structure of Nigeria.

“This is why I have long been advocating for the restructuring of Nigeria to become a proper federation, allowing State autonomy and bringing governance closer to the people. This also allows access to the mineral, natural, and human resources for their development.

“I stand for respect for the Rule of Law, the need for a forthright and independent Judiciary, a more effective, and responsive military, police and intelligence services.

“I also stand for the creation of State Police and local policing for our communities. And above all, a school system that allows relevant human resource development,” Nwachukwu stated.