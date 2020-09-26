Nigeria Governors’ Forum has cautioned the organised labour against embarking on industrial action.

The warning was contained in a communique issued on Friday by the NGF Vice Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Governor Tambuwal argued that any plan to down tools will worsen the currently deteriorating economic situation of the country, brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the Forum believes that the labour unions should exercise caution on the call for an industrial action.

While expressing concern over the call for national strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress Of Nigeria, forum members suggested the provision of a cushioning arrangement to ease the effect of subsidy removal.