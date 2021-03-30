The Nigeria Customs Service has called for the support of lawmakers in educating their constituents.

The Service wants the legislators to provide enlightenment campaigns to those living in border towns towards curbing hostility against its officers and men tackling smuggling.

The CG made the appeal at the 2021 budget defence meeting with the House Committee on Customs chaired by Leke Abejide.

He said the Ministry of Finance already procured 3 scanners even as the Service looks to taking delivery of a set of four scanners from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The CG said the Service will soon deploy 135 scanners to tame illegal importation of arms and ammunition

He said government working on a policy that will reduce the importation of rickety vehicles so as not to turn Nigeria into a dumping ground.