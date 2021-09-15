Anti– Open Grazing: I will protect Ondo People at any Cost – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has reiterated his administration’s resolve to protect the lives of the people of the state at any cost.

Governor Akeredolu said the recent anti-grazing law put in place in the state was not pleasing to some people.

He promised to stand by it and ensure that farmers are saved from losing their farm crops as a result of the outdated open grazing practice.

The Governor spoke in his office while receiving the Pastorate of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry led by the State Overseer, Pastor Jacob Asubiojo.

Akeredolu, who noted that the efforts made on Amotekun and the outlawing of open grazing were not targeted at anyone, stressed that the need to protect the people and ensure mutual understanding informed the development.

He said members of the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in the state are ready to cooperate with his administration on the open grazing ban.