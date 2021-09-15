Breaking News

Anti– Open Grazing: I will protect Ondo People at any Cost – Akeredolu

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News About Ondo State: I will protect Ondo State at All Cost - Akeredolu Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has reiterated his administration’s resolve to protect the lives of the people of the state at any cost.

Governor Akeredolu said the recent anti-grazing law put in place in the state was not pleasing to some people.

He promised to stand by it and ensure that farmers are saved from losing their farm crops as a result of the outdated open grazing practice.

The Governor spoke in his office while receiving the Pastorate of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry led by the State Overseer, Pastor Jacob Asubiojo.

Akeredolu, who noted that the efforts made on Amotekun and the outlawing of open grazing were not targeted at anyone, stressed that the need to protect the people and ensure mutual understanding informed the development.

He said members of the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in the state are ready to cooperate with his administration on the open grazing ban.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Ondo state govt. signs MOU to construct road linking Lagos state

TVCN
Oct 23, 2018

Ondo state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Chinese firm to construct a dual…

Bandits kill police officer, abduct 23 others in Chikun LGA

Bandits kill police officer, abduct 23 others in Chikun LGA

TVCN
Sep 9, 2021

 A police officer has been killed and at least 23 persons abducted when bandits attacked Ungwan Maje…

Serie A: Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez lead Inter to 10th win

TVCN
Apr 8, 2021

Inter Milan moved 11 points clear at the top of Serie A, as Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez scored…

Financial experts want govt to implement right policies

TVCN
May 25, 2017

Nigerian economy has continued to slump and contract for the fifth consecutive quarter, as oil output…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

ShopRite staff protest in Akure

02 Mar 2021 10.39 am

Staff of ShopRite in Akure are protesting…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News about Ondo State: Ondo State Gvernment shuts popular hotel over insecurity

Ondo Shuts Popular Hotel Over Alleged Security Threat

06 Sep 2021 5.47 pm

Ondo State Government has shut a popular…

Continue reading

Ondo State receives Covid-19 Vaccine

09 Mar 2021 8.29 pm

Ondo state government has received doses…

Continue reading