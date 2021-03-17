A new batch of one hundred and sixty (160) stranded Nigerian nationals arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja, from Tripoli, Libya, in the wee hour of Wednesday, 17th March 2021.

The return of the stranded Nigerians was facilitated by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The Returnees who were aboard a chartered flight comprised of 98 adults and 62 children. Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NIDCOM, NIS and NCDC, were on hand to receive the returnees and ensure all COVID -19 protocols were dutifully observed.

Amb. Bolaji Akinremi, Director Consular and Legal Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while addressing the returnees, urged them to assist government efforts in creating awareness on the challenges associated with irregular migration by sharing their experiences.

The Returnees have been camped at the FCT Hajj camp to observe the mandatory 14 days isolation as part of the COVID-19 protocol.