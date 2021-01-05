The People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Anambra State has urged all members to withdraw all cases in court and sheath their swords so as to focus on the gubernatorial elections come November.

Speaking to stakeholders ,aspirants and party supporters in Awka the state capital, Vice Chairman of the party in the Southeast zone, Mr Ali Odefa advised the aggrieved members to bury their hatchet and channel resources to the development of the party.

He said litigations and infighting are sources of distraction for the party from its avowed determination to retake the governorship seat in Anambra.

The Vice chairman also said that the party will be fair to all aspirants in the party.

For his part, the State chairman of the party, Ndubuisi Nwobu, said the party is on the march again to reposition itself and capture the imagination of the people of Anambra State.

He urged members to be on board with the leadership to ensure victory in the November governorship election.

His sentiment was echoed by the State publicity secretary, Okoli Akruika , who also commended the aspirants and urged them to support whoever emerges as the candidate of the party.