Some Irate youths on Wednesday burnt down a police station in Igboukwu, the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State after policemen allegedly killed a commercial motorcyclist on Tuesday night.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang, had ordered the arrest of the officer who killed the commercial motorcyclist while appealing for calm.

He said,” On Tuesday about 10.30pm, there was an altercation between police operatives and motorcycle riders over some impounded motorcycles as a result of the recent restriction on movement of motorcycles beyond 9 pm in the State.

“The situation degenerated into chaos which led to an accidental discharge that hit one motorcycle rider and burning of the Igboukwu police station by irate youth.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and has ordered the detention of the policemen involved and full-scale investigation into the matter.

“The CP further appealed for calm and assures the public that justice would be done in the case and the outcome of police investigation shall be made public in due course.”