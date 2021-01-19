The Independent National Electoral Commission met on Tuesday and deliberated on a wide range of issues including the issuance of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of the Anambra Governorship election.

The electoral commission says Constitutionally and statutorily, the tenure of the Governor of Anambra State will expire on the 17th of March 2022 and the earliest date for the Election into the office of Governor, shall be 18th October 2021 and the latest date for the election shall be 15th February 2022.

INEC’s decision to fix a date for election is in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by the Constitution, the Electoral Act and all other powers enabling it in that regard, the Commission fixed 6th November 2021 as the date for the conduct of the Anambra State Governorship election and has Consequently issued the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

the Commission will issue the statutory Notice for Election on 9th June, The Collection of Forms EC9 and EC9B for the election will take place on 10th June, and the conduct of party primaries and resolution of disputes arising from the primaries will take place from the10th June to the 1st July.

The Personal Particulars of the candidates will be published on the 16th and the parties will commence campaigns on 8th August 2021. The Final List of Nominated Candidates will be published on 7th October.

In a statement signed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee political parties have been encouraged to conduct a rancour-free primaries, guarantee level playing field for all aspirants and conduct necessary due diligence on all forms and documents that will be submitted to the Commission.

The Commission also says it is concerned about the spate of acrimonious primaries as well as the nomination of unqualified candidates, which results in avoidable litigations, and the nullification of elections by Election Petition Tribunals.