Breaking News

Anambra 2021: INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu arrives in Enugu

Anambra 2021: INEC Chairman arrives in Enugu Anambra 2021: INEC Chairman arrives in Enugu

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu and his entourage have just arrived at Enugu Airport en route Akwa.

The chairman’s entourage includes National Commissioners, members of the Technical Team, Directors and other Directing Staff,

Bishop Hassan Kukah, one of the conveners of the National Peace Committee was on the same flight.

Prof Yakubu is billed to attend the traditional and final Stakeholders’ Meeting tomorrow in Awka, to discuss final aspects of the Anambra State Governorship Election, scheduled for Saturday 6th November 2021.

He will also on Thursday attend the Peace Accord ceremony, where all the contesting candidates of the 18 Political Parties will commit themselves to peace in writing.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Lagos task force arrests seven notorious miscreants at mile 12 in Lagos

TVCN
Mar 20, 2019

The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have arrested 7 notorious miscreants and a (more…)

Our database was not breached – NIMC

TVCN
Dec 23, 2020

The National Identity Management Commission says reports of a purported breach of the National Identity…

NBA threatens to sue EFCC over wrongfully parading member

TVCN
Sep 2, 2019

The Nigerian Bar Association has threatened to sue the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over…

Ganduje seeks reform of Almajirin system of education

TVCN
Sep 24, 2019

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said most 'Almajiris' roaming on the streets of the state are…

TVC News Special Reports

Opening remarks by INEC Chairman at ongoing meeting with RECs in Abuja ahead nationwide CVR exercise

16 Jun 2021 1.48 pm

REMARKS BY HONOURABLE CHAIRMAN, INDEPENDENT…

Continue reading

Kenyan police fire tear gas after women attacked at election meeting

13 Sep 2017 4.27 pm

Kenyan police in the western city of Kisumu…

Continue reading

As Cameroon votes, thousands are silenced by violence

04 Oct 2018 3.34 pm

  It was the nine corpses left by the…

Continue reading