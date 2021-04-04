Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps have rescued two females and a male abducted by gunmen while travelling from Benue State to Akure after church service.

Names of the victims were given as Mr. Adewale Adebisi 52; Miss Ahan Mary 21 and Miss Ladi Bude 23.

They were abducted on Saturday along Ifira – Iduani road in Ose Local Government Area.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnapping during the rescue operation.

A distress call was said to have been received by the Amotekun Corps who quickly mobilised to comb the forest.