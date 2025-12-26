A senior United States lawmaker has claimed that President Donald Trump and the US military, acting in coordination with the Nigerian Government, have taken “decisive action” aimed at protecting Christians from radical Islamist violence in Nigeria....

The legislator, who recently led a Congressional delegation to Nigeria, said the visit suggested that attitudes within the Nigerian Government were “beginning to turn in favour of protecting Christians”, while also targeting groups responsible for attacks on Christians and moderate Muslims.

https://x.com/RepHuizenga/status/2004376060721315929

He said the development showed that Washington was taking the situation in Nigeria seriously, noting that the US had previously reacted “too late” to mass atrocities in Rwanda and South Sudan.

According to the lawmaker, the latest strike indicated a stronger commitment by the US to respond to targeted killings in Nigeria.

Nigerian and US authorities have yet to release further official details on the reported operation.