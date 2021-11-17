Amazon to stop accepting UK Visa credit card payments from January 2022

Amazon has announced that beginning January 19, 2022, it would no longer accept Visa credit cards for payments on its UK online store.

This is due to the “high costs Visa charges for credit card transactions,” according to Amazon.

Customers must instead register a credit card from Mastercard, American Express, or Eurocard. However, it will continue to take Visa debit cards.

“We know this may be inconvenient, and we’re here to help you through this transition so you can continue enjoying Amazon’s low prices and wide selection,” it said in an email to affected customers.

According to Bloomberg, Visa will continue to speak with Amazon in order to prevent the ban: “We are quite disappointed by Amazon’s threat to limit consumer choice in the future. “No one gains when consumer choice is constrained,” they claimed.