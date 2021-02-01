The Founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji has advised South West Governors to make Sunday Igboho the head of the South Western Security Network (Amotekun) to give his struggle a legal backing and to rid the region of criminals.

Speaking in a statement on Sunday, Satguru Maharaj Ji commended Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, for what he called his bravery and determination to free his people from the constant terror by alleged Fulani herdsmen.

The popular activist had recently given a quit notice to the Seriki Fulani in Igangan, Salihu Abdukadir, asking him and the herdsmen residing in the community to leave within 7 days.

Igboho and some residents of the community had allegedly set Abdukadir’s residence ablaze after the notice expired.

Reacting to the incident, Maharaj Ji said while some South West governors were too timid to speak against alleged oppression of their people, Igboho had brought respite to the people and also engendered compliance to the quit notice given to Fulani herdsmen in Ondo State by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He said in order to check alleged kidnapping, rape, killing and invasion of farms by herdsmen in the South-West region, the Governors should appoint Sunday Adeyemo to head the region’s security outfit called Amotekun.

“In view of Sunday Igboho’s commitment to the security of our people, there is nothing wrong bringing him in to head the Amotekun or any strategic security organ of government because the situation we are facing now demands calls for the use of patriotic and selfless soldiers to free the race from the evil grip of neo- colonialist agents.”

Maharaj Ji said there was need to halt the unjustified campaign of calumny against Igboho, stressing that he should be given the “honour” he deserves.

He said, “Igboho’s bravery is more appreciated because some of the state governors were afraid to speak out against the dastardly acts by herdsmen on innocent law – abiding citizens’ right in their ancestral homes.

“The creation is complete and nature has its way of throwing up a David to frontally take on Goliath during times of distress.

“We are glad that Igboho’s steps have no doubt, facilitated compliance to the Ondo State Governor’s order that genuine herders willing to do business in the state should register with relevant government agency as the stoppage of night grazing. We therefore urge other states across the nation, particularly down south, to adopt the measures as a template for curbing the criminal activities of herders, in order to bring sanctity to the states.”

Maharaj Ji also condemned the burning of Igboho’s house at Ibadan, saying those behind it, “must be ready to reap the fruit of their wickedness exactly a year after the act.”

He commended Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu, for his effort to rid Ondo State of rogue herdsmen, “who indulge in bizarre acts of brigandage and terrorism in the state, saying that singular bravery has earned him the appellation of People’s Governor.”