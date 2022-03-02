Alleged terrorism: Kano Women protest continued detention of their 49 spouses

Family members of the 49 Bureau De Change operators arrested on suspicion of terrorism have protested on Kano’s streets.

Advertisement

The women gathered at the Kano Government House gate, carrying placards.

Advertisement

Security operatives apprehended and detained the operators about a year ago.

They were accused of arranging money transfers to Boko Haram insurgents.

Advertisement

In February 2021, the ladies who were granted permission to meet their incarcerated family members urged the authorities to expedite their release.