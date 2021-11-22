Alleged Terrorism: Absence of interpreter stalls arraignment of Igboho’s Aides

The absence of a Yoruba language interpreter has stalled the arraignment of Babatunde Amudat and Jamiu Oyetunji, aides of Sunday Adeyemo before a federal high court Abuja.

The defendants were to be arraigned on a 5 count of terrorism, preferred against them by the Department of State Services.

while in the dock the registrar of the court asked if they understand English language, they answered in the negative.

Counsel to the defendants Pelumi Olajengbesi told the court that his clients only understand Yoruba language.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu asked the open court if there was anyone in the court who understands Yoruba language, but did not get any response.

In the absence of the an interpreter the arraignment was adjourned till 24th January 2022.

Babatunde Amudat and Jamiu Oyetunji were arrested in a jointed operation carried out by the DSS and the Nigeria Army

on 2nd July at the residence of Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday igboho.