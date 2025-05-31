Democratic Republic of Congo’s Minister of Justice, Constant Mutamba is facing mounting pressure over explosive corruption allegations.

Lawmakers grilled Mr. Mutamba for five hours this past week over a $29 million no-bid contract awarded to Zion Construction — and a $19 million payment sent to the company just one day after it opened a bank account.

Investigations revealed the funds didn’t come from the national treasury, but from FRIVAO — the agency managing $325 million in war reparations from Uganda, which Mr. Mutamba oversees directly.

Defending himself, the minister admitted to what he called “errors” and asked for forgiveness — but insisted he’s the target of political revenge. He also pointed to tensions with Prime Minister Judith Suminwa, blaming a toxic working relationship.

Lawmakers say the allegations are serious and demand that the judiciary be allowed to act independently. For now, Mr. Mutamba’s future in government is on shaky ground.