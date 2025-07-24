Albania’s defence ministry said it has signed a defence cooperation protocol with Turkey’s defence ministry to strengthen and support its armed forces. The protocol will enable the provision of 105 mm artillery systems to Albania’s armed forces, Albania’s defence ministry sai...

The protocol will enable the provision of 105 mm artillery systems to Albania’s armed forces, Albania’s defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreement will also enhance the existing cooperation framework and broaden the scope of support beyond material assistance to include training, seminars, logistics, transport, and institutional support, thereby increasing operational capacities and strengthening the professional education of armed forces personnel.

Turkey has been a member of NATO since 1952, and has the second largest army in the Alliance after the United States. Albania joined NATO in 2009.