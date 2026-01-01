In his new year address, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Engineer Abimbola Owoade, has tasked Nigerians on the respect, protection and value of human lives, saying “respect for it should be at the centre of all we do, to put the life ethic into words and practice, as it helps t...

In his new year address, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Engineer Abimbola Owoade, has tasked Nigerians on the respect, protection and value of human lives, saying “respect for it should be at the centre of all we do, to put the life ethic into words and practice, as it helps to consider where it comes from.”

Alaafin conveyed the message in his new year address signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, stressing that human beings are created by God in His image including every person, from conception to natural death, possesses inherent dignity and immeasurable worth, including pre born children, elderly individuals, as well as those with special needs and others marginalized by society.

According to him, “to be created in the likeness of God means that each human bears His image and with it, a value beyond our unique characteristics or individual attributes. Nothing else in God’s created order has the distinction of reflecting His image; it is a privileged status reserved only for humankind.”

Oba Owoade expressed that God’s image in us isn’t something tangible we can see, taste or feel, yet it establishes our significance and worth at the highest level.

Alaafin said, “From the miracle of life in the womb to the body’s ability to regenerate cells and tissue for healing, we see God’s amazing fingerprint at work, as humans are breathtaking creatures embodying a touch of the Creator Himself and reflected in the wonder of human life.

“Contrary to misconceptions, our value is not determined by our ethnicity, race or gender; nor by our age, ability or location. It is our divine membership in the human family that sets each of us apart as sacred. Men, women and children, including preborn children in the womb, should be respected, regardless of their mental capacity, physical ability, or social position.”

Oba Owoade added, “Some people may not exhibit attributes of God or behave in ways that recognise their own value, yet their intrinsic worth remains.

“To this end, Oba Owoade noted that the concept of human dignity comes from the sanctity of human life, adding that since humans are made in God’s image, we hold a distinctive status that sets us apart.”

“Human dignity is bestowed upon us by God. It is not based on our ability to care for ourselves or our competence to complete the task. Dignity is not a concept that can be forfeited, so being dependent on others cannot cause us to lose our dignity,” Alaafin concluded.