Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa, has returned to his Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nasr ahead of the resumption of the football League season.

The club confirmed Musa has arrived at the club in time for the return of professional football in the Arabian peninsula.

Al-Nasr granted Musa permission to travel to Nigeria in April after the suspension of the Saudi League due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Musa will undergo Covid-19 tests in Riyadh before joining his team-mates in training.

The 27-year-old has featured in 17 league games for Al Nassr this season and is yet to open his goal account.

Chelsea winger Pedro will join Serie A giants AS Roma when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Pedro has signed a two-year deal worth 50,000 pounds per week with Roma, who have the option to extend the contract by another 12 months.

Pedro’s Chelsea deal was due to expire at the end of the month, but he signed a short-term extension earlier this week to allow him to end the premier league campaign with the Blues.