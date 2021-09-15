Breaking News

Akwa Ibom House of Assembly passes Anti Open Grazing Bill

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News About Open Grazing In Nigeria : Akwa Ibom house of Assembly passes Anti Open grazing Bill Akwa Ibom House of Assembly Complex

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed the bill on the prohibition of open grazing in the state.

The bill entitled, “A Bill for a law to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock and provide for the establishment of ranches and Livestock administration, regulation and control, and for other matters connected therewith” was passed after it was read the third time on the floor of the House during the plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey.

Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture, and member representing Ikono State Constituency, Asuquo Udo, presented the report of Joint House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Lands and Housing to the House.

The lawmakers adopted the recommendations of the Joint House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Lands and Housing, considered in the Committee of the whole.

Leader of the House, and member representing Oruk Anam state consituency, Udo Akpan, moved a motion for the anti-open grazing bill to be read and passed, seconded by the member representing Nsit Ubium state consituency, Mr. Otobong Bob.

The Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren, to transmit same to the governor for assent.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

First commercial gold mine construction begins in Osun state

TVCN
Mar 25, 2020

The construction of Nigeria’s only large-scale commercial gold mine has begun in Osun State and the…

Muslim leader sponsors Carol service to promote Unity in Owo

TVCN
Dec 24, 2016

In a demonstration of love and unity in the spirit of Christmas, a Muslim leader in Owo, Ondo state,…

Okowa suspends all movement within, out of Delta

TVCN
Apr 1, 2020

Excercising the powers conferred on him by the Delta State Public Health Law; Section 8 of the Quarantine…

Hirscher

Winter Olympics : Marcel Hirscher wins giant slalom for second gold

TVCN
Feb 18, 2018

Austrian skiing great Marcel Hirscher claimed his second gold medal of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

EFCC continues case against former NBA president, Usoro

13 Nov 2020 11.57 am

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…

Continue reading

Police open Akwa Ibom Assembly complex after three days

23 Nov 2018 1.41 pm

The gate of the Akwa Ibom State House of…

Continue reading

Unknown gunmen kill 6 Policemen in attack on Police station in Akwa Ibom

08 May 2021 5.01 pm

Unknown Gunmen have killed five policemen…

Continue reading