Akwa Ibom House of Assembly passes Anti Open Grazing Bill

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed the bill on the prohibition of open grazing in the state.

The bill entitled, “A Bill for a law to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock and provide for the establishment of ranches and Livestock administration, regulation and control, and for other matters connected therewith” was passed after it was read the third time on the floor of the House during the plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey.

Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture, and member representing Ikono State Constituency, Asuquo Udo, presented the report of Joint House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Lands and Housing to the House.

The lawmakers adopted the recommendations of the Joint House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Lands and Housing, considered in the Committee of the whole.

Leader of the House, and member representing Oruk Anam state consituency, Udo Akpan, moved a motion for the anti-open grazing bill to be read and passed, seconded by the member representing Nsit Ubium state consituency, Mr. Otobong Bob.

The Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren, to transmit same to the governor for assent.