The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Justice Ekaete F. Obot, has sworn in sixteen newly appointed notaries public.

The appointees, recommended by the Chief Judge and approved by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun (GCON), include Iniobong Udo Uko Esq, Vivian Ijeoma Uzoma Esq, Benjamin Emmanuel Adams Esq, Emmanuel Amos Umana Esq, Ime Aquaowa Essien Esq, Edieke Paul Jumbo Esq, Isaac Tsado Oshoriame Ephraim Esq, and Samuel Akpadiagha Etuk Esq. Others sworn in are Ndifreke Peter Udoh Esq, Akan Obotowo Esq, Sembenge Nse Ekanem Esq, Nsima Ndifreke Akpan Esq, Ifueko Ebi Ikinmwin Esq, Rotimi Omoniyi Oniyesan Esq, Ubong Edem Offiong Esq, and Lazarus Daniel Aniezi Esq, while Marcellinus Marshal Udokang Esq was absent.

Administering the oath as prescribed under the Notaries Public Act 2023, Justice Obot reminded the new notaries of the gravity of their responsibilities.

She urged them to perform their duties faithfully, prepare contracts and instruments transparently, and ensure no part of such documents is altered without the knowledge and consent of the parties involved.

She further stressed that they must refrain from attesting to any act, contract, or instrument influenced by fraud or violence and always uphold the principles of justice and integrity.

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by Chairman Comrade Elder Sunny James, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Judge, accompanied by members of the state executive.

Addressing Justice Obot, the NLC chairman commended her for her dedication to workers’ welfare and highlighted the plight of about 600 judiciary workers who have served as casual staff for over twenty years, earning just fifteen thousand naira monthly.

He described their situation as unacceptable, particularly as the state government prepares to recruit 4,000 new civil servants, and requested her intervention to prioritize these long-serving staff in the recruitment process.

In response, Justice Obot expressed gratitude for the visit and the union’s concern. She acknowledged the difficult conditions of the affected workers and revealed that Governor Umo Eno had allocated approximately one thousand recruitment slots to the Judiciary.

She noted, however, that absorbing all 600 casual workers first would leave only 400 slots available, and expressed confidence that the Governor, whom she described as a “listening leader,” would consider providing additional positions, even though the total would still fall short of the Judiciary’s needs.

Justice Obot also explained that once the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC), the constitutionally mandated body for recruiting judiciary staff, is fully constituted, it will commence its statutory duties. The NLC concluded the visit by hailing the Chief Judge as “the Pillar of Workers in Akwa Ibom State.”