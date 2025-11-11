A simmering crisis has emerged within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, as Chapter Chairmen and Secretaries have passed a vote of no confidence in the State Party Chairman, Barrister Alphonsus Ogar Eba....

The decision, contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Forum of APC Chapter Chairmen and Secretaries’ meeting in Calabar, cited allegations of high-handedness, poor financial management, and divisive leadership.

According to the communiqué, the group accused the state chairman of non-remittance of funds meant for local government and ward structures from the sale of nomination forms during the 2023 general elections.

They also alleged the non-payment of stipends to party officials for three months and a lopsided distribution of party funds — claiming that while the State Executive of 36 members received over forty million naira, more than five thousand seven hundred grassroots officials got about nine million.

The forum called for the immediate resignation of the state chairman but reaffirmed its loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Bassey Otu, pledging continued commitment to the unity and success of the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

In response, the State Chairman, Barrister Alphonsus Eba, dismissed the allegations as unfounded and politically motivated.

He maintained that his administration is focused on strengthening transparency, accountability, and discipline within the party’s financial and administrative structures.

Despite the tensions, the APC leadership in Cross River State maintains that it remains united in its support for the Tinubu administration and Governor Otu’s government, even as internal disagreements continue to test the party’s cohesion ahead of the next general elections.