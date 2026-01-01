The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has directed his lawyers to withdraw all ongoing defamation lawsuits against several individuals, saying he was moved by the counsel of the Priest during a New Year Mass. Speaking at the Sacred Heart Parish in Uyo on Thursday, Akpabio said he ha...

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has directed his lawyers to withdraw all ongoing defamation lawsuits against several individuals, saying he was moved by the counsel of the Priest during a New Year Mass.

Speaking at the Sacred Heart Parish in Uyo on Thursday, Akpabio said he had filed nearly nine lawsuits against individuals he accused of defaming him.

He said, “I had almost nine cases in court against some individuals who defamed me, who lied against me, who slandered my name.

“But I listened to the priest and suddenly realised he was talking to me, so I hereby direct my solicitors to withdraw all lawsuits against them.”

In his homily, the Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Parish, Aka and the Vicar-General of the Catholic Diocese of Uyo, the Very Reverend Father Donatus Udoette, said the greatest thing that man needs is peace and admonished Parishioners to live in peace with one another.

“You have to let go of the past, no matter what it was. All of us carry some luggage of pain and hurt. You have to let go if you want to move on,” he said.

With Thursday’s announcement, Akpabio has formally ended all pending legal disputes arising from defamation claims, signalling closure to the publicised litigations as the year begins.