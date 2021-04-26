Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday resumed official duties after the expiration of his 15-day working vacation.

Governor Akeredolu had on Thursday, April 1, 2021, embarked on the vacation as the first instalment of his 2021 Annual Leave. The vacation ended on Friday, April 23, 2021.

The Governor described his vacation as a refreshing time.

While Governor Akeredolu was away, the Deputy Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, performed the functions of the office of the Governor.