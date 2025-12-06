Ngelale described Mr. Banga’s commitment to expanding access to quality basic healthcare for 1.5 billion people globally as “deeply inspiring,” noting that it reflects a renewed spirit of global collaboration. According to him, the World Bank President’s approach demonstrates how shared strengths and coordinated leadership can accelerate human capital development across nations.

Read Also Tinubu meets IFC delegates to consider more strategic investments in agriculture, other infrastructure

He also highlighted Banga’s ambitious plan to extend sustainable energy to 300 million Africans, saying it reinforces the emergence of a more inclusive, compassionate, and responsible global community.