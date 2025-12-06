Ajuri engages World Bank Group President on Universal Health Coverage
Former Presidential Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, held valuable discussions with Mr. Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, during the High-Level Forum on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Tokyo.
Ngelale described Mr. Banga’s commitment to expanding access to quality basic healthcare for 1.5 billion people globally as “deeply inspiring,” noting that it reflects a renewed spirit of global collaboration. According to him, the World Bank President’s approach demonstrates how shared strengths and coordinated leadership can accelerate human capital development across nations.
He also highlighted Banga’s ambitious plan to extend sustainable energy to 300 million Africans, saying it reinforces the emergence of a more inclusive, compassionate, and responsible global community.