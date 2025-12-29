The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has formally flagged off the All Progressives Congress (APC) electronic membership registration exercise, stressing that the process is critical to the growth, credibility and future planning of the ruling party....

The Governor spoke during the flag-off of the APC e-registration training exercise held at the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) Hall, Akure.

He stated that it was important for party members to fully appreciate the challenges and significance of the registration drive.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said the e-registration initiative aligned with the long-standing vision of President Bola Tinubu, even before he became President, adding that what the President had always envisioned was now being implemented.

According to the Governor, the exercise was not only important to the APC but also to the President, who is the leader of the party.

The Governor urged party members to demonstrate commitment by taking the registration exercise seriously, stressing that mobilisation should be based on influence and encouragement rather than coercion.

He explained that the exercise would also bring equalisation, as all members would be registered within the same framework and timeframe, noting that he was personally taking the lead.

Emphasising the need for diligence, the Governor urged trainees to pay attention to details during the training, describing the exercise as technology-driven.

Governor Aiyedatiwa added that information, education, skills and ICT now drive modern economies and should also be used to manage party affairs effectively.

He highlighted the importance of building a credible database, noting that data would help the party to know its members, plan effectively and strengthen internal processes.

The Governor pointed out that the registration exercise had a defined timeframe, explaining that it would close on January 31, giving party officials about 33 or 34 days to register as many members as possible.

He said those selected for the training were chosen from various wards, local governments and districts, and were expected to train others, stressing that their selection showed the party’s confidence in their capacity.

He urged party officials to ensure that all interested members, including new members and those previously registered manually, were captured before the deadline.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said his presence at the event was to personally emphasise the importance of the exercise, urging the trainees not to disappoint party leaders.

Addressing the participants, the National Vice Chairman of the APC, South-West, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, said the ongoing electronic registration of party members was critical to strengthening the APC’s structure, internal democracy and credibility ahead of future congresses and primary elections.

He said the timing of the exercise highlights the importance the APC attaches to party affairs, noting that the registration was designed to achieve multiple objectives.

According to him, the first objective was to ensure that the party had verifiable and credible data of its membership nationwide.

The second, he said, was to allow new members across the country to become equal members of the party. The third objective, he explained, was to build a reliable database that would be used for congresses and primary elections, while the fourth was to enable members to become regular and financial members of the party.

Mr. Kekemeke disclosed that the exercise was being personally driven by President Bola Tinubu, with the full support of governors as heads of the sub-national governments, stressing that the party was relying on governors to ensure the success of the registration process in their respective states.