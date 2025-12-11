The Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, has rolled out a large-scale empowerment initiative tagged the Adegbonmire Renewed Hope Mega Empowerment Programme. He distributed a wide array of economic tools and educational support materials to hundreds of b...

The Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, has rolled out a large-scale empowerment initiative tagged the Adegbonmire Renewed Hope Mega Empowerment Programme.

He distributed a wide array of economic tools and educational support materials to hundreds of beneficiaries across the district.

Items shared at the event included tricycles, motorcycles, generators, sewing machines, industrial machines, freezers, hair dryers, wheelchairs, books and other materials aimed at strengthening livelihoods. Schools within the district were also given substantial educational resources to enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

Representing Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the event, the Special Adviser on Legislative Matters, Kolawole Babatunde , commended Senator Adegbonmire for what he described as a practical demonstration of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated that the initiative reflects the state government’s belief that good governance must be felt in meaningful, tangible ways by ordinary citizens.

According to him, programmes that create opportunities for livelihood, encourage self-reliance and prepare citizens to compete in an ever-evolving world align perfectly with the administration’s vision.

He urged beneficiaries to make productive use of the items, adding that empowerment is a continuous journey that demands perseverance, collaboration and confidence in what communities can achieve when they work together.

Senator Adegbonmire, in his remarks, expressed deep appreciation to those who attended and emphasised that the programme was conceived out of a longstanding desire to give back to a people who have always believed in his capacity and character.

He paid glowing tribute to his late father, High Chief Wunmi Adegbonmire, who served as Secretary to the State Government under the administration of Governor Adebayo Adefarati.

The event drew an impressive gathering of political leaders, traditional rulers, community figures and enthusiastic residents from across the senatorial district.

Many described the initiative as one of the most far-reaching empowerment programmes witnessed in recent years, marking another milestone in Senator Adegbonmire’s growing reputation for effective and compassionate representation.