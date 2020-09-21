The Accident Investigation Bureau, says there was no fuel in the ill-fated Quorum helicopter that crashed in Opebi, Lagos.

In its preliminary report, AIB said that since there was no fuel left in the helicopter, the chopper did not have the capacity to jettison fuel.

The report also says that the fuel tank was topped to full capacity on the 27th of August, 2020 in Port Harcourt.

The crew, the AIB report also revealed that the Pilot’s last medical examination was valid till 6th August 2020 and there was no evidence of an application for exemption.

The Bureau said the helicopter had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness as The Aircraft Maintenance Engineers’ License Validity was till 14th February 2022.

The Quorum Helicopter crashed into the roof of a building and a wall fence impacting two vehicles parked in the compound at Salvation Street Opebi, Ikeja Lagos on the 28th of August, 2020.