Some aggrieved youths in Agugu community, Ibadan the Oyo State capital, on Monday, attacked a team of the joint security task force.

A police officer, whose identity could not yet be confirmed as of the time of filing this report, was said to have been severely injured in the attack.

It was gathered that the aggrieved youths became violent after suspecting that the team, comprising the police and men of the Amotekun Corps, had come to the area in order to effect the arrest of those involved in the #EndSARS protest that led to the killings of some police personnel.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the officer, who was injured during the attack on Monday, was already receiving treatment at the hospital.

He added that some of the youths were arrested while an investigation is ongoing on the incident.