The lawyer for President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has issued a demand to suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for her to retract the sexual allegations issued against him.

Olisa Agbakoba, who’s a Former president of the Nigeria Bar Association, describes the accusations in a second letter to his client’s accuser, as “clearly false and unsubstantiated”.

He adds that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan has failed to clarify contradictions in her claims that the Senate president sexually harassed her on December 8, 2023 and her showering him with birthday greetings on social media the next day.

In the latest letter to her, they noted that, ” Rather than clarify this contradiction, you deleted the social media post, which to us is extremely concerning. You claim that the sexual harassment occurred on December 8, 2023 but your allegation was not made until 28th February 2025. One year and 2 months after?”

It was also observed that she was seen throughout 2024 at several legislative and non-legislative events (locally and internationally) with Senator Akpabio, her alleged harasser.

The senior lawyer says they find these moves contradictory and unbelievable.