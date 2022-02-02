Again, gunmen attack residence of another Zamfara lecturer, kidnap 5, cart away valuable items

Gunmen have once again attacked the home of another Zamfara University lecturer, Abdulrahaman Adamu, and kidnapped five persons.

Abdulrahaman, a lecturer at the Federal University of Gusau’s Department of Political Science, is also the ASUU Chairman of the Institution.

Advertisement

Confirming the incident to TVC News, Mr. Abdulrahaman said the gunmen stormed the House in Damba, a Community in the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital Wednesday morning with sophisticated weapons.

According to him, his younger brother, his niece, nephew, two of his wives’ younger sisters and his neighbor who is also a staff of the University were abducted.

Advertisement

He went on to say that the gunmen carted away valuable items and destroyed others.

This is the second time in one month bandits are attacking Zamfara University and College Lecturers.

Advertisement

Police in the state are yet to comment on the Incident.