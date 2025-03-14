Governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara, has again written to the State House of Assembly, proposing 19th of March as new date for the presentation of the 2025 state appropriation bill.

The Governor in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, recalled his earlier attempt to present the budget on Wednesday 12th of March

which was unsuccessful.

The Governor emphasized that his move to present the budget was in compliance with a Supreme Court judgment, which he stated had also mandated the Assembly to carry out its functions within constitutional boundaries.

He reaffirmed his commitment to governance despite the political tussle in the state, asking all arms of government to exercise their duties within legal and constitutional frameworks for the good of the people.