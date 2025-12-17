Nigeria recorded another impressive outing at the 4th African Youth Games as its 50kg boxer, Abijuwon Furuk Olalekan, secured a convincing victory over Salmane Kochubati of Tunisia in the men’s 50kg category. According to a Wednesday statement signed by Kola Daniel, the Special Assistant on Media,...

According to a Wednesday statement signed by Kola Daniel, the Special Assistant on Media, Office of the Director General, National Sports Commission, Olalekan dominated the bout with confidence and technical superiority, earning a well-deserved win that has now qualified Nigeria for the semi-finals in the boxing event.

The statement revealed that Olalekan’s performance further highlighted Nigeria’s strong presence and competitive edge at the Games.

The statement also disclosed that fans’ attention has shifted to the weightlifting arena as the competition is set to commence tomorrow at Dream Space, with Nigerian athletes expected to be in action.

TVC News previously reported that following a hard-fought contest against Zimbabwe at the ongoing 4th African Youth Games, Team Nigeria was able to secure a bronze medal in the 63 kg category.

According to a statement by Kola Daniel, the S.A Media, Office of the NSC’s Director General, on Wednesday, December 17, Nigeria’s Oghogho displayed skill, strength, and determination to overcome his opponent and claim a place on the podium.