The African Union (AU) has formally unveiled the calendar of events for the upcoming All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) holding in November this year.

The AU Director of Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Cisse Mohamed, disclosed this in a statement issued from Addis Ababa on Friday.

She said that the submission of entries for African music artistes eligible for possible nomination in one or more of AFRIMA’s 40 categories opened on Monday and would close on Aug. 20.

“The screening process would be done within the period of Aug. 21 to Aug. 28 2021, after which the International Jury of AFRIMA, comprising a 13-man panel of experienced, respected African music experts and practitioners will carry out the AFRIMA Adjudication process from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6,” Mohamed said.

She said that AFRIMA 2021 Nominees’ List’ would be announced on Sept. 7, while African music fans and followers around the globe would participate in the ‘AFRIMA Public Voting’ process to be conducted on www.afrima.org on Sept. 8.

“The voting process, which closes 24 hours before the main awards ceremony, would be monitored and audited by a reputable International Auditing Firm,” she said.

Mohammed said that the main awards ceremony starting on Nov. 18, would feature a three-day fiesta of music, glamour, Afrocentrism and entertainment.

The event commences with the Welcome Soiree followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the Host City Tour, the Africa Music Business Summit, and the exclusive Nominees Party and concluded with the live Awards Ceremony.

AFRIMA is the pinnacle of African music awards globally organized in partnership with the African Union Commission.

The annual event is a music and cultural initiative developed to celebrate, reward and showcase the rich musical heritage of Africa