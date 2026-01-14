The Federal Government of Nigeria have expressed support for the Super Eagles team ahead of the semi-final clash against the Moroccan side, in the ongoing 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. In a statement on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and National Orientati...

The Federal Government of Nigeria have expressed support for the Super Eagles team ahead of the semi-final clash against the Moroccan side, in the ongoing 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, declared that the Super Eagles have the full support of all Nigerians.

Idris said, “As you prepare to face Morocco in the AFCON semifinals, I want you to know that the whole of Nigeria stands firmly with you. Your journey so far has been inspiring. Match after match, you have shown discipline, courage, and belief, reminding us why the Super Eagles remain one of Africa’s most respected teams.

“You have been here before. You know what it takes to win at this level. From past AFCON triumphs to victories against tough opponents, you have always carried Nigeria’s flag with pride. Those victories were not accidents. They came from teamwork, confidence, and a fighting spirit. You have shown that same spirit in this tournament.”

He added, “As you step onto the pitch, remember that you are not alone. You carry the hopes of millions of Nigerians. They believe in you and draw strength from your performances. Play with the confidence of champions, the unity of brothers, and hunger. Know your history and your worth.”

“Stay focused, trust one another, and give your best from the first whistle to the last. Win every ball and fight for every chance. Never doubt what you can achieve together. You have earned your place at this stage. You possess the qualities to take it even further.

“Tonight, go out there and write another proud chapter in our football story.

“Play with heart. Play with pride. Play for Nigeria.

“God bless you, Super Eagles,” Idris concluded.

TVC News previously reported that the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has pledged a total of $1.5 million in cash rewards for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, a victory bonus in the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Rabiu announced on Saturday via his official X handle, following Nigeria’s 2-0 quarter-final victory over Algeria in Marrakech.

The win secured a semi-final clash with host country Morocco, scheduled for Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.