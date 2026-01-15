Nigerian football fans have criticised Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea following his officiating during the Super Eagles’ semi-final defeat to hosts Morocco at the ongoing2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Fans argued that Wednesday night’s officiating was compromised, suggesting the bias stems either from hosts Morocco coercing the referee or the long-standing rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana.
Nigeria lost 4-2 on penalties after Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi’s spot-kicks were saved by Yassine Bounou following a goalless draw after extra time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
The Super Eagles committed 29 fouls compared to Morocco’s 19, yet received two yellow cards while the hosts were not cautioned once, prompting accusations of one-sided officiating.
The Nigeria-Ghana rivalry led many fans to believe the referee had an extra incentive against the three-time champions, with some pointing to historical tensions between both nations.
CAF-certified journalist Pooja Media slammed the match’s officiating as a ‘dirty job,’ acknowledging the poor standard of refereeing during the encounter.