Kwara State Government has said the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is transparent and remains focused on developments that transform lives in the state.

This is in reaction to a publication by a national newspaper alleging diversion of allocation to local governments by some states including the state government.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser, Political Communication Alhaji Bashir Adigun said the publication by the newspaper is sensational, mischievous, un-ethical and failed the test of balanced reporting.

The report, broadcast by some radio stations and bloggers in the state, made a weighty allegation of diversion of funds by some state governments in its headline but nowhere in the body of the story is this found.

It may be recalled that the setting up of a judicial panel of enquiry into similar false allegation of diversion of funds last year which gave Governor AbdulRazaq a clean bill was in continued demonstration of His Excellency’s commitment not only to transparency but his policy direction on the financial autonomy for the local governments .

Advertisement

Governor AbdulRazaq is also on record as the first and only state governor who has voluntarily invited and involved NGO to conduct social audit of his administration .

It should also be noted that there are no funds to steal at the local governments as their entire statutory allocation and IGR are not enough to pay their salaries 100%.

The state government had to loan the local governments N110 million to enable them pay 100% salaries for the month of March.

We urge Journalists in the state to be wary of such malicious, sponsored fake news as the doors of the administration remain opened to enquiry by Journalists and members of the public.

Radio stations in the state are particularly reminded of National Broadcasting Commission regulations against fake news.