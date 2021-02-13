Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa says he is devastated by Saturday’s event at the Lekki Toll Gate.

According to him, quote “I am totally overwhelmed with the images, videos and sundry evidence of police brutality of armless civilians, who ventured to protest at the Toll Gate.”

In one particular video circulating widely, Mr Adegboruwa said he saw citizens of Nigeria being dehumanized, striped half naked and cramped together in a rickety bus, Which he called totally unacceptable.

He added, “While we are yet to come to terms with the events of October 20, 2020, it becomes worrisome that the security agencies have not learnt any positive lesson from those occurrences. I commend the protesters for their peaceful conduct.”

The rights activist added that he cannot in good conscience continue to sit at any Panel of Inquiry to heal wounds and end police brutality, when fresh assaults are being perpetrated with impunity.

He concluded that he is presently consulting with his constituency within the civil society, as to his continued participation in the EndSARS Judicial Panel.