The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has officially released the list of its party executive structures, covering positions from the Polling Unit level up to the State level. The development is seen as a major step towards strengthening the party’s internal framework and improving coordination across its various tiers. In a…...

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has officially released the list of its party executive structures, covering positions from the Polling Unit level up to the State level.

The development is seen as a major step towards strengthening the party’s internal framework and improving coordination across its various tiers.

In a statement, the party said the move is aimed at enhancing grassroots participation while ensuring a more structured and efficient system of leadership.

According to the ADC, the newly outlined structure is expected to promote inclusiveness and provide a clearer operational framework for members at all levels.

The party urged its members and stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the newly released structure and actively contribute to its implementation.

It added that greater participation would help build a more organised and result-driven political platform.

The ADC reaffirmed its commitment to fostering unity within its ranks as it continues efforts to expand its influence nationwide.

The party noted that the strengthened structure would play a key role in positioning it for future political engagements.