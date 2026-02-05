The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has condemned the decision of the APC-led 10th Senate to reject key reforms to the Electoral Act aimed at improving credibility of future elections and enhancing the efficiency of the INEC....

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has condemned the decision of the APC-led 10th Senate to reject key reforms to the Electoral Act aimed at improving credibility of future elections and enhancing the efficiency of the INEC.

Describing the actions as a deliberate attempt to undermine Nigeria’s democracy, the party specifically faulted the Senate’s refusal to allow electronic transmission of election results and the rejection of provisions for electronic voter card downloads. The party also faulted the Senate’s decision to reduce election notice periods and shorten the timelines for publication of list of candidates.

According to the ADC, the actions of the Senate reveal the ruling party’s fear of free and fair elections in 2027 despite its political dominance. The party therefore called on the Conference Committee on the Electoral Act to overturn the decision and pass amendments that reflect democratic principles and the will of the Nigerian people.

The full statement read:

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, strongly condemns the decision of the 10th APC-led Senate to reject critical provisions that would have strengthened the credibility, transparency, and integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

Foremost among these is the rejection of electronic transmission of election results, a move that clearly signals yet another attempt by the APC to undermine the will of the Nigerian people and manipulate future elections.

The Senate also voted against key reforms that would have allowed for the electronic download of voter cards from the INEC website, reduced the notice period for elections, and shorten the timeline for the publication of candidates from 150 days to 60 days.

Proposed provisions were intended to provide the necessary safeguards against electoral abuse and to restore voter confidence in the electoral process. But what the Senate has done amounts to tampering with the laws to expand opportunities for rigging and foist logistical nightmares on INEC that will make future elections even less efficient.

The net sum of this disgraceful action is that the APC has exploited its majority status in the National Assembly to tamper with the law and lay the ground for all manner of malpractice.

Nigerians are well aware that the APC is mortally afraid of subjecting themselves to a free and fair elections because of the unprecedented suffering that they have visited on ordinary Nigerians, but no one expected them to go this far in mutilating our nation’s electoral laws.

By rejecting critical reforms meant to improve the conduct of elections, the APC has betrayed its lack of confidence and has shown its desire to cling to power by all means — including by legislative tampering.

At this critical moment, all well-meaning Nigerians must hold the APC accountable for actions that continue to weaken democracy and erode public trust in our electoral system.

As Nigeria’s leading opposition party, the ADC unequivocally condemns this retrogressive of the Nigerian Senate and calls on all Nigerians to reject it.

We also call on the Conference Committee on the Electoral Act to reject the Senate’s submission. We urge the Committee to pass amendments that align with democratic principles that truly reflect the will and aspirations of the Nigerian people.