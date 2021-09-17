Breaking News

Adamawa SIEC shifts LG election to December 4 2021

Latest Breaking Political News in Nigeria Today: Adamawa SIEC shifts LG elections to December 4, 2021 Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri

Election of chairmen and councillors into the 21 local governments of Adamawa State has been shifted to December 4, 2021

The election, initially scheduled for November 27, has been shifted forward by one week.

The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) announced the shift in a statement on Thursday.

“The new date for the election has been scheduled for 04th December 2021 instead of 27th November 2021,” ADSIEC said in the statement.

The statement, signed by ADSIEC Head of Information, Daniel Zira, explained that the shift followed a meeting with representatives of political parties in the state.

“At the meeting presided by ADSIEC Chairman, Mallam Isa Shettima, some crucial observations were made which neccesitated the shift of election date,” Zira stated.

“Observations were made on the earlier released time table which led to some changes on the table to suit the activities of political parties,” he added.

The current chairmen and councillors were elected across Adamawa State on December 7, 2019.

