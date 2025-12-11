The 44th edition of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) has officially kicked off in Yola, with the opening ceremony currently held at the Mahmud Ribadu Square. The week-long national sports event brings together public servants from ministries, departments, and agencies across the cou...

The 44th edition of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) has officially kicked off in Yola, with the opening ceremony currently held at the Mahmud Ribadu Square.

The week-long national sports event brings together public servants from ministries, departments, and agencies across the country.

Adamawa State becomes only the second state in the Northeast after Bauchi to host the annual championship, marking a significant milestone for sports development and administrative unity in the region.

Athletes will compete in a wide lineup of events including football, athletics, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, and other team and individual sports as they vie for medals and institutional bragging rights.

Organisers say this year’s edition promises heightened competition and increased participation, reflecting the growing importance of FEPSGA as a platform for strengthening fitness, teamwork, and discipline within the public service.

The opening ceremony features a parade of contingents and cultural displays, officially setting the stage for a week of intense sporting action in Yola