Adamawa boarding schools not closed – Governor Fintiri

The Adamawa State Government has described as misleading media reports that 30 Boarding Junior Secondary Schools have been closed as a result of insecurity.

The government clarification was contained in a statement signed by Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to the Governor Ahmadu Umaru fintiri.

He explained that a Ministry of Education statement earlier released on Saturday 4th September to Newsmen was categorical on deboarding and not closure as reported by some national dailies and online platforms, regretting the misleading story.

The statement reads “The Honourable Commissioner of Education and Human Capital Development wish to announce that, thirty (30) Boarding Juniour Secondary Schools out of the thirty four (34) in the State have been De-boarded with effect from 6th September 2021”.

“The State Government did not close schools, but directed for deboarding of the affected Schools and to revert to day schooling due to the prevailing security situation in some States”.

The statement wondered why some reporters decided to mislead parents and the public on the development.

“The Government is raising concerns following the confusion such reports might have caused the public”.

The Government advised the media to verify information before going to the press, adding that as a responsible Government it will not leave anything to chance towards ensuring that its citizens are given proper education.

It therefore urged the public to disregard the misleading information as the directive is done in good faith.