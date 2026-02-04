Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has officially reunited her son King Andre with his father, Olakunle Churchill after a decade-long split, a move she described as “God ordained restoration.” Tonto Dikeh revealed the development in a statement, pictures and video capturing the moment...

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has officially reunited her son King Andre with his father, Olakunle Churchill after a decade-long split, a move she described as “God ordained restoration.”

Tonto Dikeh revealed the development in a statement, pictures and video capturing the moment on her official X handle on Wednesday.

The actress attributed the reconciliation to divine intervention and personal growth.

She wrote, “God has a way of rewriting stories men thought were over. This is grace speaking… and Hearts for Jesus obeying. Time failed. Grace prevailed. Time could not cancel what God ordained. Restoration has a voice and today it spoke.”

Dikeh added, “To my spiritual father, Papa you will never see a better yesterday. Thank you for your unwavering submission to God’s call. Through you, God transformed who I once was into the woman I am becoming strong, grounded, and full of His grace May God continually reward you beyond words.

“#DR.KUNLECHURCHILL #KING-ANDRECHURCHILL #KINGTONTODIKEH”

TVC News previously reported that actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has shared an account of her liberation from years of personal struggles with smoking, alcohol addiction, masturbation, and uncontrolled anger during a testimony at Streams of Joy International Church.

The 40-year-old spoke at a service led by Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of the popular New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) ministry.