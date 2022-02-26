Accreditation, voting ongoing in Jos north/Bassa House of Reps by-election

Accreditation and voting are ongoing simultaneously in the Jos north ,Bassa Federal House of representatives by-election in Plateau State north central Nigeria.

INEC officials arrived various polling units as at 8am and set for the exercise.

Residents within the affected areas are complying with the state government movement restriction, as only essential workers are visible within the State capital.

11 political parties are participating in the polls within the two council areas in the State .

