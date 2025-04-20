Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commended the pace and quality of work at the Kwara Hotel, the Remi Tinubu Hospital, and the Saidu Kawu CourtHouse.



The three are part of his several legacy developmental projects.

He said he is happy with the progress of work so far.

The governor who was taken round the projects by the contractors observed that the contract sums would have cost more than double if he had not started the projects on time.

He also commended the quality of work at the sites as very good and cost effective per industry standards.

The Governor also visited the Justice Saidu Kawu CourtHouse and Senator Oluremi Tinubu Hospital — both of which are also multi-storey facilities of historical, social, and economic relevance.

He was accompanied on the visits by the House of Representatives member for Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency Hon. Mukhtar Shagaya; Commissioner for Works, Abdulquawiy Olododo; Special Adviser on Special Duties, Abdulrazaq Jiddah; and Senior Special Assistant on the State Geographic Information Service (KWAGIS), Abdulmutalib Shittu.