The Eleda of Eda-Ile in Ekiti East local government area of Ekiti State, Oba Benjamin Osho, who was abducted by gunmen last week, has regained his freedom from his abductors.

Oba Benjamin Osho was abducted while working in his farm in the community last week and whisked away to an unknown destination by his abductors.

The kidnappers made a N20 million ransom demand which the family described as high and pleaded for it to be reduced.

A source in the palace briefed journalists that Oba Osho was released late on Sunday night at a bush in one of the neighbouring communities.

The Ekiti State Police Spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of the traditional ruler after a manhunt from officers of the command.

Abutu, who revealed that the monarch was dropped at a forest between Ode-Ekiti and Agbado Ekiti in Gbonyin local government area of the state.

He however denied knowledge of payment of any ransom.