Abductors of the provost of College of Agriculture and Animal Science Bakura, in Zamfara state are demanding the sum of five million naira ransom before the victim regains freedom

The provost of the college Habibu Mainasara and two other persons were abducted early hours of Sunday at their Residence in Bakura

A member of the family told TVC NEWS that the bandits have been in contact with the family and that negotiations are ongoing to ensure the safe return of the victims

According to him, the negotiation is for the bandits to reduce the ransom to an amount the family can afford to rescue their brother

He adds that some members of the community are not in support of the negotiations, but wants the family to stop negotiating with the criminals and assures them of the safe return of the provost.

Police in Zamfara denied knowledge of any negotiation between the family and the abductors.

Spokesperson of the command Mohammed Shehu says the command has deployed operatives of search and rescue team to forest.