Abductors Of Custom Officer in Zamfara demand N10M Ransom

Abductors of Muhsin Lawal a Custom Officer are demanding the sum of ten Million Naira as ransom for his release

Muhsin Lawal was kidnapped last Friday at his residence in Tsafe Local government area of Zamfara state at about 8:30pm

The Victim who is a Custom Officer Serving in Kano state command was abducted same day he returned home to spent the weekend with his family

TVC NEWS Gathered that the armed Men invaded the House shortly after the victim returned from the Mosque

A Source close to the family says the Kidnappers called and are demanding ten million Naira ransom

According to the source, the victim had earlier agreed to pay the Bandits three million Naira ransom but they insisted on ten million Naira before he can be release

Police in the state says tactical operatives have been deployed to ensure safe return of the victim had other hostages

This Development is coming a few days after the state government banned the use of motorcycle in Tsafe Local Government from 6 O’clock in the evening to 7 O’clock in the morning following the resurgence of attacks, Kidnapping of citizens and Travellers on the highway around the area.