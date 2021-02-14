The Nigerian Television Authority Reporter, Chidiebere Onyia who was kidnapped from Woji Community in Port Harcourt on the 9th of February has regained her freedom from her captors.

The mother of three reunited with her family in the early hours of today, Sunday February 14.

Mrs. Onyia was said to be conveying some of her colleagues in her car to their destinations at about 6.30pm when the kidnappers blocked her vehicle in the Woji area of Port Harcourt, seized her, fired gunshots into the air forcing people to run in different directions and zoomed off

Details of the release remain sketchy for now as she is currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.